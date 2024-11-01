Left Menu

Google India's Financial Resurgence: Breaking Down the 2023-24 Surge

Google India reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,424.9 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, up from Rs 1,342.5 crore in the previous year. The company's total income was Rs 7,097.5 crore, with significant contributions from continuing operations and a demerger scheme approved by NCLT in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Google India has reported a notable financial achievement for the fiscal year 2023-24, as documents shared by Tofler reveal a profit after tax of Rs 1,424.9 crore. This marks a significant increase from Rs 1,342.5 crore in the previous financial year.

The company declared a total income of Rs 7,097.5 crore, which included Rs 5,921.1 crore from ongoing operations and Rs 1,176.4 crore from those that have been discontinued. The fiscal year also saw the approval of a demerger by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), impacting the financial statements.

In a regulatory filing, Google explained that the scheme of arrangement, effective from April 1, 2021, involved transferring IT business units to Google IT Services India Pvt Ltd. This restructuring, combined with cost control, has boosted Google India's revenue by 26 percent, with expenses reported at Rs 4,184 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024