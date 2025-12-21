Vedanta's Bold Leap: $20 Billion Expansion and Strategic Demerger

Vedanta Group, led by Chairman Anil Agarwal, is embarking on a transformative journey with a massive USD 20 billion expansion plan alongside a strategic demerger. The move is designed to bolster shareholder value, continuing strong dividend payouts while focusing on varied sectors including metals, power, and oil and gas.

The approved demerger by the National Company Law Tribunal will see Vedanta Ltd split into five distinct listed entities. This restructuring aims to unlock value, sharpen business focus, and ensure the steady flow of dividends without interrupting capital investments, according to Agarwal.

Vedanta plans significant investments across its businesses, with a target of doubling silver production by 2030 and expanding its power and aluminium capacities. Responding to improved government policies, their oil and gas sector is poised for substantial growth. Each entity will operate independently, promising potential growth akin to the original Vedanta company.

