Legacy of Bhulai Bhai: A Pillar of BJP Mourned by Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep condolences following the death of Narayan, widely known as Bhulai Bhai, a venerable figure in Indian politics and the BJP. In a heartfelt message, Modi honored Bhulai Bhai's invaluable contributions to both politics and social service, highlighting the loss as irreparable.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Bhulai Bhai, expressing grief over his demise. Shah praised Bhulai Bhai's dedication to national interests, noting his efforts in inspiring youth through cultural nationalism and the BJP ethos.

Joining the erstwhile Jansangh in 1952, Bhulai Bhai later served as an MLA, working alongside BJP founders. His legacy continues to inspire, with leaders urging continued care for the elderly, echoing Modi's earlier appeals during challenging times like the COVID-19 lockdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)