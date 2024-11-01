Left Menu

Telangana CM Announces 'Diwali Gift' Boosting Student Welfare in Hostels

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, announces increased diet and cosmetic allowances for students in welfare hostels as a 'Diwali Gift.' The decision affects over 7,65,705 students, enhancing their daily nutrition and personal care standards, as per the Chief Secretary's statement released on Friday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to improve student welfare, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced increased allowances for diet and cosmetics in social welfare hostels, labeling it a 'Diwali Gift.' The initiative targets hostels under various government institutions, enhancing the quality of life for the students housed there.

A meeting took place on Friday between State Principal Secretary for Education B Venkatesham and the Secretaries from other welfare departments with the Chief Minister, where they expressed their gratitude for this impactful decision. A press release from the CM's office provided details on the increase in allowances which stemmed from recommendations by an Official Committee.

Approximately 7,65,705 students will benefit from this policy change. As per the Chief Minister's directions, nutritious meals are a priority, with officials tasked to implement the new diet plan within 10 days, ensuring improved nutritional standards. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

