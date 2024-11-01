Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Govardhan Puja with New Developments in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Govardhan Puja in Ujjain, announcing a series of infrastructure and cultural projects, including a large Gaushala and road expansions, emphasizing the region's rich cultural heritage and future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:18 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav offering fodder to cow (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked Govardhan Puja by visiting the Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan, managed by the Gramodyog Vikas Mandal. He also engaged in the Govardhan Puja and Diwali Milan Samaroh organized by the Grain and Oilseeds Merchants Association.

The Chief Minister began the festivities with Govardhan Puja, offering prayers to Gau-Mata and presenting a '56 bhog' blend. He then performed rituals at Tilkeshwar Mahadev, emphasizing the spiritual significance of Avantika (Ujjain). Yadav highlighted the cultural richness of Indian festivals, connecting nature, spirituality, and tradition, and announced plans to support indigenous cow breeds and enhance communal bonds.

Yadav disclosed ambitious development plans, including a 5,000-capacity Gaushala in Ujjain, renovations for the Tilkeshwar Mahadev temple, and infrastructure projects like a bridge near Veer Durgadas Chhatri and road expansions. These initiatives aim to bolster Ujjain's spiritual and economic landscape, while preserving its cultural heritage, he noted.

