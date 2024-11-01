Left Menu

New Era Begins: Prof. Rizvi Takes Charge as JMI's Officiating Registrar

Jamia Millia Islamia appoints Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi as the officiating registrar, succeeding M. Nasim Haider. Prof. Rizvi, a seasoned academic with expertise in international relations, is expected to lead the university to new heights. He emphasized teamwork and community support for efficient administration.

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi appointed as officiating registrar of JMI. (Photo/JMI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant administrative move, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has appointed Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi as the new officiating registrar of the university. Officials confirmed this development on Friday, noting that Prof. Rizvi, who is also the Honorary Director at the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, assumed duties immediately following the order's issuance.

Prof. Rizvi steps into the role previously held by M. Nasim Haider, Deputy Registrar-I, who had been serving as the interim registrar for the past few months. The university community extended congratulations to Prof. Rizvi, with the Vice Chancellor and staff expressing their best wishes for his tenure.

In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif emphasized teamwork to propel the university's mission forward. Prof. Rizvi, expressing gratitude for the confidence placed in him, vowed to demonstrate his capabilities through actions. With over two decades in teaching and research, his expertise in international relations and strategic regional issues is anticipated to be a valuable asset for JMI.

