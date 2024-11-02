Escalating Threats Endanger Indigenous Defenders in Ecuador Amid COP16 Talks

Indigenous environmental defenders in Ecuador face a heightened threat of violence and attacks, as highlighted during the U.N. COP16 nature talks in Colombia. Activists expressed concerns over increased danger following a 2023 Ecuadorian referendum that banned oil drilling in the Amazon.

Despite the international community's gathering to implement the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, Indigenous activists from Ecuador report that violence continues to escalate. Over two dozen gangs have been labeled as terrorist groups amid the country's rising organized crime.

Discussions at COP16 include a proposal to monitor the killings of environmental defenders, but activists criticize the measure as insufficient. Calls grow for Ecuador's government to take stronger actions to protect Indigenous communities and prevent future threats.

