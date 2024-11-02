Left Menu

Ganga Utsav 2024: A Celebration on the Sacred Riverbank

Ganga Utsav 2024, marking the Ganga River's anniversary as India's 'National River', will be held on November 4 in Haridwar. The event focuses on river conservation, cultural significance, and public awareness, with activities across 139 districts, featuring a notable women rafting expedition and a River City Alliance gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:48 IST
Ganga Utsav 2024: A Celebration on the Sacred Riverbank
Chandi Ghat in Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eighth edition of Ganga Utsav is set for a grand celebration on November 4, 2024, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar, marking the Ganga River's designation anniversary as India's 'National River'. It represents the first time the festival will be held directly on the riverbank, an effort to strengthen the connection to the Ganga.

According to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), this year's Utsav seeks to deepen public appreciation for the Ganga's cultural and spiritual relevance while promoting conservation. Spanned over 139 districts along the Ganga basin, the event underlines the river's vital role in Indian civilization.

The launch in Haridwar will be officiated by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, featuring notable figures such as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A highlight includes the Ganga Women Rafting Expedition, in partnership with the Border Security Force, which will cover major cities and towns along the river, further boosting awareness and engagement.

The festival aims to inspire a nationwide celebration of river ecosystems, backing initiatives like the River City Alliance. Discussion sessions titled 'Ganga Samvad' will feature insights from cultural leaders, while technical talks will address river rejuvenation. The festival is complemented by cultural activities, a focus on Namami Gange's achievements, and a traditional food festival.

Ganga Utsav 2024 serves as a unifying platform that emphasizes the Ganga's historical and cultural impact. The celebration urges collective action towards the river's renewal and aims to preserve its significance for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024