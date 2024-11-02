Ganga Utsav 2024: A Celebration on the Sacred Riverbank

The eighth edition of Ganga Utsav is set for a grand celebration on November 4, 2024, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar, marking the Ganga River's designation anniversary as India's 'National River'. It represents the first time the festival will be held directly on the riverbank, an effort to strengthen the connection to the Ganga.

According to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), this year's Utsav seeks to deepen public appreciation for the Ganga's cultural and spiritual relevance while promoting conservation. Spanned over 139 districts along the Ganga basin, the event underlines the river's vital role in Indian civilization.

The launch in Haridwar will be officiated by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, featuring notable figures such as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A highlight includes the Ganga Women Rafting Expedition, in partnership with the Border Security Force, which will cover major cities and towns along the river, further boosting awareness and engagement.

The festival aims to inspire a nationwide celebration of river ecosystems, backing initiatives like the River City Alliance. Discussion sessions titled 'Ganga Samvad' will feature insights from cultural leaders, while technical talks will address river rejuvenation. The festival is complemented by cultural activities, a focus on Namami Gange's achievements, and a traditional food festival.

Ganga Utsav 2024 serves as a unifying platform that emphasizes the Ganga's historical and cultural impact. The celebration urges collective action towards the river's renewal and aims to preserve its significance for future generations.

