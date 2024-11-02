Assam Rifles Champions Nasha Mukt Bharat: A Bold Stand Against Drug Abuse

In a determined bid to combat drug abuse, the Assam Rifles spearheaded an awareness drive as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' initiative in Udaipur, Tripura, last Saturday. Aimed at enlightening the local populace, especially the youth, the event highlighted the adverse impacts of drug addiction and underscored the importance of a drug-free life, according to an official statement.

The awareness drive featured an interactive lecture session that delved into the harmful effects of addiction, its social and financial repercussions, as well as available rehabilitation support systems. With 157 individuals attending, participants actively engaged in discussions, shared personal experiences, and pledged their backing for the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative. This move was applauded by both the local community and authorities, underscoring Assam Rifles' commitment to eradicating drug addiction and furthering the mission of a drug-free India.

On a broader scale, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is tasked with minimizing drug demand through comprehensive measures. This includes evaluating the extent of drug issues, implementing preventative strategies, providing treatment and rehabilitation for addicts, disseminating relevant information, and fostering public awareness. Since its launch on August 15, 2020, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has been operational with the collaboration of over 500 voluntary organizations nationwide, financially supported by the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) under the Ministry's guidance.

