Himachal Pradesh Shines with Clean Air Post-Diwali

Following the Diwali celebrations, Himachal Pradesh has emerged with noteworthy air quality results, as Shimla's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains comfortably below 50. Various cities throughout the state have also reported normal to good air quality levels, offering a breath of fresh air post-festivities.

Environmental experts attribute these improvements to increasing awareness around 'Green Diwali' practices and a shift towards using eco-friendly crackers. Dr. Suresh Kumar Atri, an authority from the Himachal Pradesh Environment Department, emphasized ongoing efforts to promote sustainable celebrations. Atri noted the establishment of nine monitoring stations across the state, which track noise and air pollution levels round-the-clock, demonstrating enhanced air quality compared to previous years.

Tourist destinations like Dharamshala, Manali, Kullu, and Sunder Nagar report consistently safe air quality levels. Nevertheless, challenges persist in industrial zones such as Baddi, Paonta Sahib, and Kala Amb, where pollution levels are notably higher. Comparatively, Himachal Pradesh offers a healthier environment, a point emphasized by Dr. Atri. Tourists, like Swati from Delhi and Sanjeev Bhootni from Chandigarh, commend Shimla's fresh atmosphere, highlighting relief from pollution-stricken areas like Delhi.

