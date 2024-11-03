Naxal Attack in Sukma: Two Jawans Injured Amid Rising Tensions
Two jawans from Jagargunda police station were injured in a Naxal attack during a weekly market in Sukma. Security forces have intensified their search operations in response. The incident follows the killing of a suspected police informer in Bijapur and a recent encounter where 38 Naxal cadres were killed.
In Sukma, two jawans from the Jagargunda police station sustained injuries during a Naxal attack at a bustling weekly market, authorities confirmed. Immediate first aid was administered to the injured officers, and an extensive search operation has been initiated in the area by security forces to apprehend the culprits.
The attack comes in the wake of heightened tensions, as security personnel strive to trace the assailants. Further details on the incident are awaited. The region has been on edge following several recent violent confrontations between Naxal groups and law enforcement.
In a related incident, a 35-year-old man identified as Dinesh Pujar was brutally murdered by Naxalites on Wednesday, under suspicion of being a police informant in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The violence continued as Dantewada police reported a significant encounter in the Abujhmad forests, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 Naxal cadres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
