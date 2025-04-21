Suspicious Trio Sparks Massive Search Operation in Samba

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district initiated a massive search operation on Monday following sightings of three suspicious individuals, as reported by local officials.

Villagers in Sandi village observed the men, believed to be outsiders, carrying bags and lingering near a field. Promptly, the locals notified the police.

Police, along with security forces, quickly responded by cordoning off the area and commencing a thorough search. The operation remains active, with authorities advising residents to stay alert for any unusual activities.

