Left Menu

Suspicious Trio Sparks Massive Search Operation in Samba

Security forces launched a search operation in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, after villagers reported three suspicious individuals. The trio, seen carrying bags near a field, prompted police and security forces to cordon off the area. Authorities urged local vigilance amid the ongoing searches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:30 IST
Suspicious Trio Sparks Massive Search Operation in Samba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district initiated a massive search operation on Monday following sightings of three suspicious individuals, as reported by local officials.

Villagers in Sandi village observed the men, believed to be outsiders, carrying bags and lingering near a field. Promptly, the locals notified the police.

Police, along with security forces, quickly responded by cordoning off the area and commencing a thorough search. The operation remains active, with authorities advising residents to stay alert for any unusual activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025