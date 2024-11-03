Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Eight Perish in Chhattisgarh Pond Crash

Eight individuals lost their lives in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, after their car plunged into a pond early Sunday. The victims were en route from Larima to Surajpur when the accident happened. Local authorities are currently investigating the incident, with more details expected soon.

Updated: 03-11-2024 10:21 IST
  • India

In a tragic accident that has shocked the region, eight people lost their lives when a car they were traveling in fell into a pond in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, early Sunday morning. The Balrampur police confirmed the fatalities and stated that the victims were heading from Larima to Surajpur.

The accident occurred under circumstances that are still being investigated. Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker highlighted the urgency with which the incident is being addressed, as rescue operations were conducted at the scene.

As details continue to emerge, the community remains in mourning, and authorities are actively working to determine the cause of this devastating event. More information is anticipated as the investigation progresses.

