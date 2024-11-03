Left Menu

ONGC Faces Third Strike: Deen Dayal Gas Field Fails to Attract Partners

State-owned ONGC's third effort to find partners for the Deen Dayal gas field in the KG basin has failed, with no bids received. The venture, acquired for USD 1.2 billion from GSPC, continues to face significant challenges, including poor productivity from development wells and technical difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:11 IST
ONGC Faces Third Strike: Deen Dayal Gas Field Fails to Attract Partners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is facing another setback in its attempts to secure partners for the Deen Dayal field in the Krishna-Godavari basin. This third failed effort to attract bids reflects ongoing difficulties in harnessing the field's potential.

The company sought global oil and gas firms with the technical and financial strength to team up and devise a strategy for the field, yet, as with past attempts, interest was lacking. ONGC had acquired an 80% stake in the field from Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation under high expectations, but the field has produced meager quantities since 2017.

Characterized by high pressure and high temperature, the field's reservoirs present significant challenges. Despite ONGC's investment, including acquiring the field for USD 1.2 billion, technical complications stalled productivity. The field was initially projected to hold massive reserves; however, output remains minimal, underlining the complexities facing India's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024