Karnataka Government Faces Backlash Over Waqf Land Notices: Political Drama Unfolds
Former Karnataka CM, Basavraj Bommai criticized the state's retraction on Waqf land notices, labeling it as a tactic to appease farmers during by-elections. Other BJP leaders termed the government as a 'U-turn expert'. In response, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stated the notices were withdrawn for reconsideration, emphasizing political misprojection.
- Country:
- India
In a political storm, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Basavraj Bommai lambasted the state government's decision to retract notices regarding Waqf land issues, dubbing it a diversionary tactic amidst ongoing by-elections. Bommai accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using this as a ploy to mollify farmers' anger.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also tore into the Congress-led Karnataka government, branding it as a 'U-turn expert' while highlighting inconsistencies in the administration's handling of land issues. Poonawalla alleged that the Congress intended to transfer farmers' land to the Waqf board for vote-bank politics.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan countered BJP's allegations, asserting the notices were temporarily withdrawn for review, and criticized the opposition for distorting the issue for political mileage. The Chief Minister's directive followed a high-level meeting with senior department officials aimed at settling the contentious matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Political Drama: By-polls and Strategic Maneuvers
Supreme Court Declines Cohen's Case: A Political Drama Continues
US Political Drama: Court Decisions, Polls, and Campaign Strategies
Madison Square Garden: A Stage for Political Drama
Shiv Sena's Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray vs. Deora