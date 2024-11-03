Karnataka Government Faces Backlash Over Waqf Land Notices: Political Drama Unfolds

In a political storm, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Basavraj Bommai lambasted the state government's decision to retract notices regarding Waqf land issues, dubbing it a diversionary tactic amidst ongoing by-elections. Bommai accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using this as a ploy to mollify farmers' anger.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also tore into the Congress-led Karnataka government, branding it as a 'U-turn expert' while highlighting inconsistencies in the administration's handling of land issues. Poonawalla alleged that the Congress intended to transfer farmers' land to the Waqf board for vote-bank politics.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan countered BJP's allegations, asserting the notices were temporarily withdrawn for review, and criticized the opposition for distorting the issue for political mileage. The Chief Minister's directive followed a high-level meeting with senior department officials aimed at settling the contentious matter.

