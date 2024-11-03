Left Menu

Karnataka Government Faces Backlash Over Waqf Land Notices: Political Drama Unfolds

Former Karnataka CM, Basavraj Bommai criticized the state's retraction on Waqf land notices, labeling it as a tactic to appease farmers during by-elections. Other BJP leaders termed the government as a 'U-turn expert'. In response, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stated the notices were withdrawn for reconsideration, emphasizing political misprojection.

Updated: 03-11-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:47 IST
BJP leader Basavraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political storm, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Basavraj Bommai lambasted the state government's decision to retract notices regarding Waqf land issues, dubbing it a diversionary tactic amidst ongoing by-elections. Bommai accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using this as a ploy to mollify farmers' anger.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also tore into the Congress-led Karnataka government, branding it as a 'U-turn expert' while highlighting inconsistencies in the administration's handling of land issues. Poonawalla alleged that the Congress intended to transfer farmers' land to the Waqf board for vote-bank politics.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan countered BJP's allegations, asserting the notices were temporarily withdrawn for review, and criticized the opposition for distorting the issue for political mileage. The Chief Minister's directive followed a high-level meeting with senior department officials aimed at settling the contentious matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

