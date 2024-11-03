Sarang Helicopter Team Gears Up for Spectacular Bahrain Air Show 2024

Left Menu

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force departs for the Bahrain International Air Show 2024 with their vibrant peacock-patterned helicopters. The event will feature awe-inspiring aerial performances and showcases advanced aviation technology. Established in 2010, the Air Show is a major platform for military and civil innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:47 IST
Sarang Helicopter display team (Photo/ X@sarang_iaf). Image Credit: ANI
The Sarang Helicopter Display Team, a celebrated unit of the Indian Air Force, embarked on a journey from Sulur Airbase on Sunday, heading towards the Bahrain International Air Show 2024 at the Sakhir Airbase. The event is set to commence on November 13, with the team traveling aboard a formidable C-17 aircraft, accompanied by their striking peacock-decorated helicopters and vital equipment.

According to a statement on social media platform X by the Indian Air Force, preparations were swiftly concluded with a night-loading operation as the team set its course for Bahrain. The statement heralded upcoming breathtaking performances set to captivate audiences at the Bahrain International Air Show 2024.

The Sarang team, originating in 2003, wowed international spectators at their debut performance in 2004 in Singapore. Initially consisting of a trio of helicopters, the squad now stands equipped with a formidable five-helicopter lineup, having executed over 1200 displays across more than 385 locations worldwide. The Bahrain International Air Show, launched in 2010, provides a prestigious global platform for aviation and technological innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

