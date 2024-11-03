Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on Sunil Lulla with Hefty Penalty

Sebi has fined Sunil Lulla, former MD of Eros International, Rs 50 lakh for regulatory violations. Despite appeals, the ban is upheld, citing non-compliance spanning June 2023 to July 2024. The investigation into Eros Media involves alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a Rs 50 lakh fine on Sunil Arjan Lulla, former managing director of Eros International Media, for breaching regulatory norms.

An interim order in June 2023 had already banned Lulla and five entities from the securities markets. After an appeal, the Securities Appellate Tribunal maintained the regulator's decision, underscoring Lulla's noncompliance with directives, which ranged from June 2023 to July 2024.

The investigation focuses on allegations of financial irregularities and misconduct concerning Eros International Media, with Sebi issuing additional penalties on multiple entities for failure to cooperate fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024