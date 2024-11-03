Left Menu

Golden Era: Samvat 2081 Promises Rich Returns

Gold is projected to yield a 15-18% return in Samvat 2081 due to favorable economic conditions and its status as a safe haven. Analysts highlight the impact of global market dynamics, interest rates, and import duties on gold's performance, with silver playing a supportive role.

Updated: 03-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:33 IST
Gold is poised to deliver substantial returns of 15-18% in Samvat 2081, buoyed by favorable economic influences and its traditional safe-haven appeal, according to analysts.

Samvat 2081 heralds the beginning of a new financial year in the Hindu calendar, marked by Diwali festivities, and is an important period for Indian investors.

Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities indicates that continuous import duty cuts could sustain investor momentum, while Pranav Mer of JM Financial Services notes that global interest rate strategies will heavily influence both gold and silver markets.

