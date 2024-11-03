Left Menu

Telangana's Green Energy Vision: New Policy to Illuminate Future

The Telangana government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, is set to introduce a new energy policy focusing on generating 20,000 MW of green energy. With the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant aiming for 4,000 MW by 2025, this initiative addresses rising power demands and environmental concerns.

Telangana is on the brink of a transformative energy policy aimed at bolstering its green energy credentials. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to generate 20,000 MW of green energy, an ambitious project aligning with global shifts towards sustainable power.

The Yadadri Thermal Power Plant is a key part of this strategy, with efforts underway to connect 4,000 MW to the grid by May 2025. Vikramarka, alongside ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, recently oversaw the project's progress, marking a milestone with the inaugural coal transport from Ramagundam.

The Telangana government intends to engage intellectuals and energy experts in formulating the new policy, reflecting a collaborative approach. With power demand projected to rise significantly by 2035, Telangana's proactive measures could set a benchmark for energy policies nationwide.

