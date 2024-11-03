Kinnaur Mahotsav Celebrates Tradition as Himachal CM Spurs Development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu applauded the preservation of Kinnaur's rich cultural traditions during the climax of the State Level Kinnaur Mahotsav. This four-day festival, featuring music, dance, and art, underscores community unity and amplifies awareness of the state's heritage, Sukhu remarked.

In an effort to boost Kinnaur's development, Sukhu highlighted ongoing projects, including a Rs 28 crore sports complex designed to curb youth drug abuse, and the construction of a heliport. A landmark advancement is the world's first Controlled Atmosphere Storage Facility at Tapri in partnership with Iceland, aiming to bolster the local horticultural economy.

The state government also focuses on road infrastructure improvements and the innovative Universal Carton scheme to assist apple growers. Sukhu discussed reimplementation of the Old Pension Scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees and numerous welfare schemes, declaring the state's ambition for boosting health and education to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)