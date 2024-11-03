Left Menu

Kinnaur Mahotsav Celebrates Tradition as Himachal CM Spurs Development

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu applauded Kinnaur's rich traditions at the Kinnaur Mahotsav, emphasizing cultural preservation and development efforts. The state aims to strengthen education, infrastructure, and the economy, with initiatives like the Controlled Atmosphere Storage Facility and welfare schemes across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:32 IST
Kinnaur Mahotsav Celebrates Tradition as Himachal CM Spurs Development
Himachal Chief Minister presides over closing ceremony of Kinnaur Mahotsav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu applauded the preservation of Kinnaur's rich cultural traditions during the climax of the State Level Kinnaur Mahotsav. This four-day festival, featuring music, dance, and art, underscores community unity and amplifies awareness of the state's heritage, Sukhu remarked.

In an effort to boost Kinnaur's development, Sukhu highlighted ongoing projects, including a Rs 28 crore sports complex designed to curb youth drug abuse, and the construction of a heliport. A landmark advancement is the world's first Controlled Atmosphere Storage Facility at Tapri in partnership with Iceland, aiming to bolster the local horticultural economy.

The state government also focuses on road infrastructure improvements and the innovative Universal Carton scheme to assist apple growers. Sukhu discussed reimplementation of the Old Pension Scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees and numerous welfare schemes, declaring the state's ambition for boosting health and education to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024