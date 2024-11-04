Delhi Chokes: Rising Smog Sparks Urgent Pollution Crisis

With winter knocking at Delhi's doors, a thick layer of smog has descended upon the national capital, plunging air quality into critical levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 300 by 7 AM on Monday in several areas, indicating a 'very poor' atmosphere.

In the morning hours, alarming AQI readings of 400 at New Moti Bagh, 393 at RK Puram and Dwarka Sector 8, and 349 at ITO were reported. Particularly concerning were Vivek Vihar and Ashok Vihar, recording AQIs of 421 and 409 respectively, categorizing air quality as 'severe' and posing significant health risks to inhabitants.

Tourist Ashish from Mumbai shared his distress, citing the pollution as a grave issue affecting the vulnerable. Local Manoj Kumar echoed these sentiments, advising high-risk individuals to stay indoors. Anand Vihar's AQI reached a staggering 433, attributed to emissions from buses originating in Uttar Pradesh, prompting officials to call for collaborative solutions.

