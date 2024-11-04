Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Assam: Cachar Police and STF Seize Heroin and Yaba Tablets

Cachar district police and the Special Task Force conducted operations resulting in the seizure of heroin and Yaba tablets worth over Rs 7 crore. The operations led to the apprehension of suspects and recovery of illegal substances, highlighting Assam's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:07 IST
Major Drug Bust in Assam: Cachar Police and STF Seize Heroin and Yaba Tablets
Assam Police seize heroin, Yaba tablets worth over 7 crores in Cachar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cachar district police, alongside the Special Task Force (STF), executed two significant operations that resulted in the seizure of heroin and Yaba tablets valued over Rs 7 crore. The coordinated sting operations unfolded in the Cachar district and Guwahati, as reported by officials on Sunday night.

Leveraging credible intelligence, the Cachar district police launched a targeted assault in the Lailapur area, successfully confiscating 375 grams of heroin and 20,000 Yaba tablets. Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation on X, emphasizing the successful seizure and the estimated value of the contraband at approximately Rs 7 crore.

Conducting a parallel maneuver, the STF of Assam police uncovered a cache of heroin weighing about 118.45 grams in Dakhingaon, linked to the efforts of apprehending suspects Mafizur Rahman and Nur Hussain. The operation also led to the confiscation of a two-wheeler and mobile phones, as confirmed by Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024