Major Drug Bust in Assam: Cachar Police and STF Seize Heroin and Yaba Tablets

Cachar district police, alongside the Special Task Force (STF), executed two significant operations that resulted in the seizure of heroin and Yaba tablets valued over Rs 7 crore. The coordinated sting operations unfolded in the Cachar district and Guwahati, as reported by officials on Sunday night.

Leveraging credible intelligence, the Cachar district police launched a targeted assault in the Lailapur area, successfully confiscating 375 grams of heroin and 20,000 Yaba tablets. Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation on X, emphasizing the successful seizure and the estimated value of the contraband at approximately Rs 7 crore.

Conducting a parallel maneuver, the STF of Assam police uncovered a cache of heroin weighing about 118.45 grams in Dakhingaon, linked to the efforts of apprehending suspects Mafizur Rahman and Nur Hussain. The operation also led to the confiscation of a two-wheeler and mobile phones, as confirmed by Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police.

(With inputs from agencies.)