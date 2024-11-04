Govt Unveils New Strategy 'Amplify' to Boost Creative Sector’s Cultural and Economic Impact

The New Zealand government has introduced a bold new strategy, Amplify, to boost national and international engagement with the creative sector and significantly expand its economic contribution by 2030. Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the launch of Amplify, inviting Kiwis to review and provide feedback on the strategy during the public consultation phase.

"New Zealand’s creative industries represent a rich cultural heritage and an economic opportunity. With Amplify, we have the potential to make a lasting impact, positioning our arts and culture to play a more prominent role on the world stage while creating new pathways for economic growth," Minister Goldsmith said. "This strategy leverages government resources to overcome common challenges faced by the sector, and we’re open to ideas to make it even more impactful." Key Goals of Amplify:

The Amplify strategy outlines four primary objectives to be achieved by 2030:

Global Cultural Influence: Positioning New Zealand among the top 25 nations globally in terms of ‘soft power’ related to culture and heritage.

Increased Earnings for Creative Professionals: Working towards aligning the median income for creative professionals with the national median income, reflecting a more sustainable career path in the sector.

Economic Growth: Raising the creative sector’s contribution to New Zealand’s GDP to at least $20 billion.

Greater Public Engagement: Encouraging more New Zealanders to actively engage with arts, culture, and heritage, fostering national pride and creative participation.

Strategic Pillars for Lasting Impact

To support these objectives, Amplify introduces three strategic pillars, which outline actions to be taken over the next six years:

Maximising Investment Impact: Making effective use of the $450 million annual Crown investment in the sector, ensuring funding drives growth and tangible results.

Nurturing Talent and Careers: Developing a stronger talent pipeline that offers sustainable career opportunities for creative professionals, from early-career artists to established practitioners.

Reducing Growth Barriers: Streamlining regulations to reduce bureaucratic obstacles, and modernising government policies to create a thriving environment for creative industries.

The consultation period for Amplify provides an opportunity for New Zealanders, from artists to cultural organisations, to shape the strategy’s future direction. Feedback from public input will be incorporated into the finalised version, which the government expects to implement next year.

Minister Goldsmith emphasized that Amplify is only the beginning of a longer journey to make New Zealand a global leader in arts and culture. "With ambitious targets, we’re committed to fostering a creative sector that reflects our values, boosts our economy, and strengthens our identity on the world stage."

This strategy represents a commitment to not only enhance New Zealand’s cultural influence but also to build a vibrant economy that values and supports the arts. Through Amplify, New Zealand’s creative sector stands poised to gain international recognition while enhancing domestic engagement and professional stability.