Sunderbani College Transforms with New Campus and Facilities

Sunderbani College relocates to a new building, significantly enhancing conditions for over 600 students previously constrained by a lack of space and facilities. With new hostels, a playground, and striving for further infrastructure developments, the college aims to accommodate the educational needs of its region effectively.

04-11-2024
Sunderbani College Transforms with New Campus and Facilities
Visuals from new building of Sunderbani college (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunderbani College has relocated to a newly constructed building in Thanda Pani, situated along the Jammu-Rajouri Highway, easing the educational journey of over 600 students who previously struggled with inadequate space and facilities. This transition marks an essential development for students from the border block of Sunderbani in Rajouri District.

The new campus not only remedies the previous spatial limitations faced by both students and faculty but also highlights ongoing advancements. Construction of separate boys and girls hostels and a playground is underway to boost extracurricular activities. Students, including Jasbir, have expressed contentment over the improved facilities, citing the addition of a ground for activities as a significant enhancement.

Riya Sharma, another student, welcomed the new facilities, appreciating the improved classrooms and library, along with better transportation options. However, she emphasized the need for incorporating science and commerce streams to prevent students from traveling elsewhere for these studies. The administration is committed to further construction and expansion to support growing student needs, aiming to attract a larger student population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

