Left Menu

UAE Steers Oil Summit Amid Political Tensions and Price Fluctuations

The UAE's annual oil-and-gas summit opened with commitments to boost energy production despite falling global prices and geopolitical uncertainties, focusing on US elections and ties with Russia. The summit followed UAE's COP28 climate talks and highlighted UAE's intent to produce 5 million barrels daily while emphasizing clean energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:38 IST
UAE Steers Oil Summit Amid Political Tensions and Price Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates inaugurated its annual oil-and-gas summit on Monday, making commitments to enhance energy production despite a backdrop of declining global prices and geopolitical uncertainties linked to the approaching US presidential elections.

Held just a year after the COP28 climate talks, which concluded with a call for movement away from fossil fuels, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference mirrored the UAE's plans to increase oil production while embracing cleaner energy solutions.

With crude oil prices dropping—Benchmark Brent crude was around USD 74 per barrel—the summit also saw UAE officials steer clear of questions regarding US elections, while maintaining strong ties with Russia amidst Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024