Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Leap: Kalka-Shimla Train to Run on Hydrogen

In a significant push towards environmental sustainability, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced efforts to transform the iconic Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage train to run on green hydrogen. He has formally requested the Union Ministry of Railways to consider this innovative shift to promote green energy usage.

Emphasizing the state's commitment to becoming a certified Green Energy State by 2026, the Chief Minister detailed a six-pronged strategy. This ambitious plan aims to replace thermal power with renewable sources like solar, hydro, and wind energy, aligning with India's climate commitments and boosting the state economy.

The state is making strides in solar power and green hydrogen production. Plans are underway for solar generation capacity expansion and the installation of ground-mounted solar plants at the Panchayat level. Concurrently, the transition to electric vehicles and the development of green corridors for EVs showcase Himachal's dedication to eco-friendly advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)