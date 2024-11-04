Upstox Revolutionizes Trading with TBT Engine

Upstox, a leading trading app in India, has launched the TBT Engine—a suite of advanced trading features harnessing Tick-by-Tick data. This move promises to enhance retail traders' capabilities by providing the same precision insights that institutional investors access, further solidifying Upstox's position in the stock market.

With the TBT Engine, Upstox empowers traders by offering real-time data, critical for making informed decisions. Features like order flow insights, depth rank, and the trade price checker equip users to navigate the fast-paced market more effectively, reducing risks and enhancing trading strategies.

CEO Ravi Kumar emphasized the tool's transformative power, drawing from his experience in algo trading to narrow the gap between retail and institutional trading. The engine aligns with Upstox's mission to equip traders with sophisticated tools, improving market penetration and trading precision for its predominantly millennial customer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)