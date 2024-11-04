Upstox Revolutionizes Trading with TBT Engine
Upstox introduces the TBT Engine to empower retail traders by providing advanced trading insights. This tool leverages Tick-by-Tick data to improve order execution, strategy optimization, and risk reduction. Upstox aims to elevate trading experiences, bridging the gap between retail and institutional traders with precise real-time data.
- Country:
- India
Upstox, a leading trading app in India, has launched the TBT Engine—a suite of advanced trading features harnessing Tick-by-Tick data. This move promises to enhance retail traders' capabilities by providing the same precision insights that institutional investors access, further solidifying Upstox's position in the stock market.
With the TBT Engine, Upstox empowers traders by offering real-time data, critical for making informed decisions. Features like order flow insights, depth rank, and the trade price checker equip users to navigate the fast-paced market more effectively, reducing risks and enhancing trading strategies.
CEO Ravi Kumar emphasized the tool's transformative power, drawing from his experience in algo trading to narrow the gap between retail and institutional trading. The engine aligns with Upstox's mission to equip traders with sophisticated tools, improving market penetration and trading precision for its predominantly millennial customer base.
(With inputs from agencies.)