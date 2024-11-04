Left Menu

Upstox Revolutionizes Trading with TBT Engine

Upstox introduces the TBT Engine to empower retail traders by providing advanced trading insights. This tool leverages Tick-by-Tick data to improve order execution, strategy optimization, and risk reduction. Upstox aims to elevate trading experiences, bridging the gap between retail and institutional traders with precise real-time data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Upstox, a leading trading app in India, has launched the TBT Engine—a suite of advanced trading features harnessing Tick-by-Tick data. This move promises to enhance retail traders' capabilities by providing the same precision insights that institutional investors access, further solidifying Upstox's position in the stock market.

With the TBT Engine, Upstox empowers traders by offering real-time data, critical for making informed decisions. Features like order flow insights, depth rank, and the trade price checker equip users to navigate the fast-paced market more effectively, reducing risks and enhancing trading strategies.

CEO Ravi Kumar emphasized the tool's transformative power, drawing from his experience in algo trading to narrow the gap between retail and institutional trading. The engine aligns with Upstox's mission to equip traders with sophisticated tools, improving market penetration and trading precision for its predominantly millennial customer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024