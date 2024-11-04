Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains for Chhath Puja Festivities

In a bid to manage the surge in travelers during the Chhath Puja festival, Indian Railways announced the operation of several special trains from key stations such as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jammu Tawi, Amritsar, and Ludhiana. Ferozepur Divisional Commercial Manager Payal confirmed that both reserved and unreserved trains will be available, with measures in place to ensure passenger safety and security. Help desks have been established to assist travelers, underscoring the railway's commitment to enabling family festivities during this period.

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar conducted a recent inspection of facilities, noting that 195 special trains will run over 13 days from the Delhi area alone. Extra trains, including 16 designated as special and four as unannounced, emphasize the railway's extensive preparedness to meet the demands of holiday travel. Kumar expressed confidence in the arrangements, which have received favorable feedback from passengers.

Attention to passenger needs extends nationwide, with Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity for the Railway Board, confirming comprehensive measures at major stations such as New Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai. On peak days, the railway has run over 160 trains, illustrating a concerted effort to manage the increased demand. Authorities, including the Government Railway Police and Railways Protection Force, are actively involved in crowd control and security, while technological enhancements like CCTV cameras and Rail Sewaks ensure a well-coordinated travel experience. Accessibility for all passengers, including senior and disabled individuals, has been prioritized, making travel arrangements as inclusive as possible. The Chhath Puja festival holds significant cultural importance in India's northern and eastern regions, driving the robust transportation strategies seen this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)