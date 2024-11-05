Tragedy Strikes: Uncontrolled DTC Bus Claims Two Lives in Delhi

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the Civil Lines area of Delhi, an uncontrollable Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus claimed the lives of two individuals, as reported by the police on Sunday.

The accident, which saw the bus veer off course, resulted in the deaths of a 27-year-old Nagaland police constable named Victor, and another unidentified person. Constable Victor had been serving at the Civil Lines Police Station since June 2023.

Initial investigations revealed that the bus mounted a pavement, collided with a billboard pole causing severe damage, and subsequently struck both victims before crossing the road and climbing onto the divider. The sole occupant of the bus, identified as DTC driver Vinod Kumar from Ghazipur, was immediately taken into police custody. Authorities have commenced legal proceedings in light of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)