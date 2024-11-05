Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Uncontrolled DTC Bus Claims Two Lives in Delhi

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus went out of control, resulting in the deaths of a police constable and an unidentified person in the Civil Lines area. The constable, Victor from Nagaland, was on duty when the accident occurred. The bus driver has been taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the Civil Lines area of Delhi, an uncontrollable Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus claimed the lives of two individuals, as reported by the police on Sunday.

The accident, which saw the bus veer off course, resulted in the deaths of a 27-year-old Nagaland police constable named Victor, and another unidentified person. Constable Victor had been serving at the Civil Lines Police Station since June 2023.

Initial investigations revealed that the bus mounted a pavement, collided with a billboard pole causing severe damage, and subsequently struck both victims before crossing the road and climbing onto the divider. The sole occupant of the bus, identified as DTC driver Vinod Kumar from Ghazipur, was immediately taken into police custody. Authorities have commenced legal proceedings in light of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

