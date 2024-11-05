Eighth Ganga Utsav Promotes River Cleanliness and Cultural Heritage

The eighth Ganga Utsav unfolded in Haridwar, emphasizing the need for clean rivers across India. Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary hailed the initiative, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts toward river cleanliness, with a specific focus on the sacred Ganga river. Choudhary stressed the importance of public awareness in these conservation efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary reiterated the festival's aim of ensuring river cleanliness. He acknowledged Modi's ongoing efforts in river conservation, which underscore the need for increased public consciousness. C.R. Paatil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, accentuated the Ganga's cultural significance during his address at the event, conducted under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The Ganga Utsav 2024 marked the river's declaration as a National River, featuring diverse activities aimed at its conservation. Spread across 139 districts, events underscored the Ganga's ecological and cultural value, with ministers and experts sharing insights. Highlights included 'Ganga Samvad' discussions, youth engagement initiatives, and an exhibition featuring local initiatives under the Namami Gange project.

