Left Menu

Eighth Ganga Utsav Promotes River Cleanliness and Cultural Heritage

The eighth edition of Ganga Utsav in Haridwar emphasized the importance of river cleanliness and cultural heritage. Union Ministers praised efforts to promote awareness, conservation, and rejuvenation of the Ganga river. The event aimed to inspire public participation in river conservation across India's states and districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:02 IST
Eighth Ganga Utsav Promotes River Cleanliness and Cultural Heritage
Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eighth Ganga Utsav unfolded in Haridwar, emphasizing the need for clean rivers across India. Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary hailed the initiative, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts toward river cleanliness, with a specific focus on the sacred Ganga river. Choudhary stressed the importance of public awareness in these conservation efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary reiterated the festival's aim of ensuring river cleanliness. He acknowledged Modi's ongoing efforts in river conservation, which underscore the need for increased public consciousness. C.R. Paatil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, accentuated the Ganga's cultural significance during his address at the event, conducted under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The Ganga Utsav 2024 marked the river's declaration as a National River, featuring diverse activities aimed at its conservation. Spread across 139 districts, events underscored the Ganga's ecological and cultural value, with ministers and experts sharing insights. Highlights included 'Ganga Samvad' discussions, youth engagement initiatives, and an exhibition featuring local initiatives under the Namami Gange project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024