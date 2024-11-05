Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena Candidate Sunil Raut

An FIR has been filed against Sunil Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) for offensive remarks against a woman candidate. This incident adds intensity to the evolving political dynamics as Maharashtra preps for vital elections amidst alliances and family battles.

Updated: 05-11-2024 10:11 IST
Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against Sunil Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from the Vikhroli constituency, for allegedly making objectionable comments against a woman candidate representing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The legal action utilizes Sections 79, 351(2), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sunil Raut, known for his previous wins in the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections, allegedly referred to the Shiv Sena Shinde faction's candidate, Suvarna Karanje, as a "goat" during a rally. This development comes as he contests in a vigorous race against Karanje and Vishwajeet Dholam from the MNS.

As the state gears up for the elections on November 20, political factions like the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are ramping up their campaigns. The highly competitive landscape includes a notable family battle in the Baramati constituency, bringing further intrigue to the upcoming vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

