Delhi High Court Upholds Terror Funding Charges Against Hizbul Chief's Sons
The Delhi High Court dismissed appeals by the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin challenging charges in a terror funding case. The charges stem from accusations of transferring funds via hawala channels to Jammu and Kashmir to support terrorist activities. Detailed judgment is awaited.
In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas by Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons, contesting charges in a terror funding case.
The bench, comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, found the appeals non-maintainable, while a detailed judgment remains pending.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused the individuals of channeling funds through hawala from Pakistan-based terrorists to support operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Salahuddin's sons were arrested in 2017 and 2018 on related charges.
