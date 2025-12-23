Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Terror Funding Charges Against Hizbul Chief's Sons

The Delhi High Court dismissed appeals by the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin challenging charges in a terror funding case. The charges stem from accusations of transferring funds via hawala channels to Jammu and Kashmir to support terrorist activities. Detailed judgment is awaited.

Updated: 23-12-2025 13:01 IST
In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas by Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons, contesting charges in a terror funding case.

The bench, comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, found the appeals non-maintainable, while a detailed judgment remains pending.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused the individuals of channeling funds through hawala from Pakistan-based terrorists to support operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Salahuddin's sons were arrested in 2017 and 2018 on related charges.

