Delhi High Court Upholds Terror Funding Charges Against Hizbul Chief's Sons

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas by Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons, contesting charges in a terror funding case.

The bench, comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, found the appeals non-maintainable, while a detailed judgment remains pending.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused the individuals of channeling funds through hawala from Pakistan-based terrorists to support operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Salahuddin's sons were arrested in 2017 and 2018 on related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)