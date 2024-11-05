Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Stronghold: Sardesai's Campaign Underlines Party's Dominance in Bandra East and Mahim

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Varun Sardesai embarks on campaign trail in Bandra East and Mahim, asserting party's enduring influence. Highlighting alliances and past election victories, Sardesai voices confidence against opponent Zeeshan Siddique. He emphasizes the party's authenticity and anticipates strong support in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:12 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Varun Sardesai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Varun Sardesai has launched his campaign in the key Mumbai constituencies of Bandra East and Mahim, asserting the party's traditional strength in these areas. Sardesai expressed confidence in Shiv Sena's stronghold, describing it as a bastion of support due to the historical influence of party icons Balasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to ANI, Sardesai underscored the backing his party receives from both longtime constituents and new allies like Congress, which had previously contested and won in Bandra East. He dismissed his main opponent, Zeeshan Siddique of the NCP, as 'just an opponent,' emphasizing that the ultimate decision rests with the voters.

Highlighting past victories, he recalled Aaditya Thackeray's significant win and the socio-developmental projects initiated under his leadership, predicting a similar outcome this election. The emphasis was also on Mahesh Sawant's candidacy in Mahim, with Sardesai describing him as a relatable youth leader poised to win support yet again. As the November 20 elections approach, Sardesai reaffirmed Shiv Sena's authenticity and deep-rooted community connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

