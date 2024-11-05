VT Markets Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Feature

India, [04 November 2024] – VT Markets has unveiled its latest innovation: the Copy Trading feature, designed to broaden opportunities for traders. This release allows users to mirror the trades of seasoned investors directly from the VT Markets app.

The Copy Trading feature caters to traders seeking expert guidance without incurring the substantial costs typically associated with portfolio managers. By replicating the strategies of experienced traders known as 'signal providers', users—especially those new to trading—can enhance their decision-making capabilities while accessing over 1,000 assets.

Austin Liu, the App Project Manager at VT Markets, emphasized the initiative's aim to promote financial inclusivity. The app allows seamless switching between Live and Copy Trading accounts, and signal providers benefit from profit-sharing opportunities. Future upgrades will include promotional campaigns and the development of a learning academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)