Left Menu

VT Markets Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Feature

VT Markets has launched its new Copy Trading feature, allowing users to replicate expert traders' portfolios. This tool targets traders seeking guidance without high fees. The service supports over 1,000 assets and facilitates easy toggling between accounts. Signal providers can earn profits through a sharing scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:22 IST
VT Markets Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Feature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India, [04 November 2024] – VT Markets has unveiled its latest innovation: the Copy Trading feature, designed to broaden opportunities for traders. This release allows users to mirror the trades of seasoned investors directly from the VT Markets app.

The Copy Trading feature caters to traders seeking expert guidance without incurring the substantial costs typically associated with portfolio managers. By replicating the strategies of experienced traders known as 'signal providers', users—especially those new to trading—can enhance their decision-making capabilities while accessing over 1,000 assets.

Austin Liu, the App Project Manager at VT Markets, emphasized the initiative's aim to promote financial inclusivity. The app allows seamless switching between Live and Copy Trading accounts, and signal providers benefit from profit-sharing opportunities. Future upgrades will include promotional campaigns and the development of a learning academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024