Cambodia's Strategic Dance with China: Infrastructure Ambitions and Diplomatic Nuances

Cambodia is intensifying its pursuit of Chinese financial support for infrastructure projects as President Xi Jinping visits the nation, concluding his three-country Southeast Asia tour. The Cambodian government, hopeful for increased collaboration, is banking on China's assistance, particularly for the ambitious Funan Techo Canal project.

The nation, a major exporter to the U.S., felt the strain of a severe 49% tariff imposed under former U.S. President Trump, highlighting its economic exposure. Despite fluctuating Chinese investments, Phnom Penh remains a close ally of China, leveraging billions in infrastructure investments over the years.

Xi's visit underscores a strategic charm offensive in an area impacted by U.S. tariffs, with hopes pinned on Chinese commitments. Yet, China has so far made no public funding promises for the canal. This comes as both nations navigate delicate diplomatic relationships amid regional concerns, including potential military presence and controversial deportations.

