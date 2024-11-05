Boeing and IAM 751 & W24 Reach Ratified Agreement

Boeing Co has successfully reached a ratified agreement with the IAM 751 & W24 unions. The agreement was finalized following negotiations, with Boeing expressing satisfaction over the outcome.

The specifics of the agreement are yet to be disclosed, but the development marks a significant milestone for both parties. This resolution underscores a cooperative spirit amid challenging times in the aerospace sector.

Further company coverage is anticipated, providing deeper insights into how this agreement might influence future industry practices and Boeing's strategic position.

(With inputs from agencies.)