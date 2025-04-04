Aerospace Industry Braces for Turbulence Amid U.S.-EU Trade Tensions

The aerospace industry is navigating turbulent skies as an Airbus-led coalition urges a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Europe's major airline warns of a fare hike amid rising costs on aircraft and components.

President Trump recently enacted extensive tariffs on EU goods, impacting a $150 billion jet industry crucial to the global economy. This move intensifies long-standing trade tensions involving major players Airbus and Boeing.

With fragile post-pandemic supply chains, the industry remains cautious to avoid deeper trade conflicts. French aerospace advocates call for proportional countermeasures that shield European importers. As stakeholders brace for higher costs, airline fares may rise, affecting international travel networks.

