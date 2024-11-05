Left Menu

Salman Khan Faces New Threats: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Demands Rs 5 Crore

Mumbai Police have received a second death threat against actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore or an apology for his safety. The threats, received via WhatsApp, prompted a police investigation and are part of a series of intimidation attempts against the actor.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Mumbai Police reported receiving a new threat against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The chilling message, delivered via WhatsApp, presents Khan with a stark choice: apologize or pay Rs 5 crore to ensure his safety.

The latest threat follows a similar incident earlier in the week, where a demand for Rs 2 crore was made. Police investigations have been launched, tracing the origins of the messages, while efforts to register a formal case are currently underway at the Worli Police Station.

This series of intimidation comes amid a backdrop of recent high-profile crimes, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, heightening security concerns. Salman Khan, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, is now confronting renewed fear and uncertainty about his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

