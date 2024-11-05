Organic Revolution: Transforming Farming with Nutrient-Rich Cow Dung

The State Agriculture Ministry has announced the start of tenders for purchasing organic cow dung at Rs 3 per kilogram, a significant move detailed by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar. This initiative mandates the successful bidders to provide bags, transportation, and proper stocking facilities.

In a bid to promote organic farming, Kumar emphasized the use of hi-tech techniques aimed at significantly increasing farmers' monthly incomes. The government aims for farm families to earn between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 monthly to support agricultural sustainability.

Previously, Congress pledged to buy cow dung at a lower price, but the current administration seeks to purchase only organic cow dung, increasing the rate to Rs 3 per kg. The prioritization of high-quality, nutrient-rich fertilizers is expected to invigorate soil health and crop yields.

