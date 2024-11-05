Left Menu

Organic Revolution: Transforming Farming with Nutrient-Rich Cow Dung

The State Agriculture Ministry, led by Chander Kumar, has initiated tenders to procure organic cow dung at Rs 3 per kg. This initiative aims to enhance organic farming with advanced techniques, boosting farmers' income to sustain agriculture effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:43 IST
Organic Revolution: Transforming Farming with Nutrient-Rich Cow Dung
  • Country:
  • India

The State Agriculture Ministry has announced the start of tenders for purchasing organic cow dung at Rs 3 per kilogram, a significant move detailed by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar. This initiative mandates the successful bidders to provide bags, transportation, and proper stocking facilities.

In a bid to promote organic farming, Kumar emphasized the use of hi-tech techniques aimed at significantly increasing farmers' monthly incomes. The government aims for farm families to earn between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 monthly to support agricultural sustainability.

Previously, Congress pledged to buy cow dung at a lower price, but the current administration seeks to purchase only organic cow dung, increasing the rate to Rs 3 per kg. The prioritization of high-quality, nutrient-rich fertilizers is expected to invigorate soil health and crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024