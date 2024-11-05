Left Menu

Explosion During Drill at Turkey's Leading Oil Refinery

An explosion took place at Turkey's leading oil refinery, Tupras, during a scheduled drill, according to local officials. The mayor of Kocaeli province reported that the fire was contained and no injuries were reported. The incident led to smoke rising from the site near Istanbul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:25 IST
Explosion During Drill at Turkey's Leading Oil Refinery
oilfields Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An explosion erupted at Turkey's top oil refinery, Tupras, during a scheduled drill, with local authorities reporting no injuries. The incident was communicated to broadcaster NTV by Kocaeli province’s mayor, Tahir Buyukakin.

According to Mayor Buyukakin, the subsequent fire was quickly brought under control. Authorities confirmed there have been no reports of casualties.

Broadcast footage showed substantial smoke emanating from the site, situated close to Istanbul, amplifying concerns even as the situation remained contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024