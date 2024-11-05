Explosion During Drill at Turkey's Leading Oil Refinery

An explosion erupted at Turkey's top oil refinery, Tupras, during a scheduled drill, with local authorities reporting no injuries. The incident was communicated to broadcaster NTV by Kocaeli province’s mayor, Tahir Buyukakin.

According to Mayor Buyukakin, the subsequent fire was quickly brought under control. Authorities confirmed there have been no reports of casualties.

Broadcast footage showed substantial smoke emanating from the site, situated close to Istanbul, amplifying concerns even as the situation remained contained.

