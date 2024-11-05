Explosion During Drill at Turkey's Leading Oil Refinery
An explosion took place at Turkey's leading oil refinery, Tupras, during a scheduled drill, according to local officials. The mayor of Kocaeli province reported that the fire was contained and no injuries were reported. The incident led to smoke rising from the site near Istanbul.
An explosion erupted at Turkey's top oil refinery, Tupras, during a scheduled drill, with local authorities reporting no injuries. The incident was communicated to broadcaster NTV by Kocaeli province’s mayor, Tahir Buyukakin.
According to Mayor Buyukakin, the subsequent fire was quickly brought under control. Authorities confirmed there have been no reports of casualties.
Broadcast footage showed substantial smoke emanating from the site, situated close to Istanbul, amplifying concerns even as the situation remained contained.
