Pawan Kalyan Visits Son Recovering from Fire Accident Injuries

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visited his son Mark Shankar in a Singapore hospital. Mark is recovering from burn injuries and smoke inhalation sustained in a school fire. Kalyan flew to Singapore to be with him during his recuperation. Tests are ongoing to ensure his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:31 IST
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt visit, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan traveled to Singapore to meet his youngest son, Mark Shankar, who is hospitalised with serious injuries. Mark sustained burn injuries and lung complications due to smoke inhalation following a fire at his school.

According to a statement from the Janasena party, Mark's condition is showing signs of improvement. Doctors are conducting various tests to monitor the health impact caused by the smoke inhalation, with a steady recovery on the horizon.

Kalyan took a direct flight from Hyderabad to Singapore on Tuesday night. Mark was moved from an emergency ward to a private room as medical examinations continue. Medical observation and tests will proceed for the next three days, according to a party press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

