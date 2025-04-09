Great Firewall Strikes Again: China Censors Tariff Content Amid Trade Tensions

China's stringent censorship measures kicked into high gear on Wednesday following the enforcement of new U.S. tariffs, including steep 104% duties on Chinese imports. Social media platforms like Weibo saw hashtags and searches related to tariffs being blocked, while Chinese internet users were permitted to mock the U.S. economic stance.

State broadcaster CCTV capitalized on users' interest by pushing hashtags about supposed U.S. economic weaknesses, such as an egg shortage. Despite the backlash, both countries appear entrenched in their positions as Beijing announced counter-tariffs and vowed to fight perceived U.S. economic intimidation.

Censorship also extended to WeChat, where posts from Chinese companies critical of U.S. policies were deleted. In this escalating trade war, prominent voices suggest China replace American imports with those from other nations as it braces for a prolonged economic confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)