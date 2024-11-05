Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Unveils Rs 122 Crore Development Projects in Savarkundla

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded the unveiling of a development package totaling Rs 122 crore during a ceremony in Savarkundla, a region within Amreli district. Official reports highlighted that CM Patel's announcements encompassed a series of projects, with Rs 103 crore earmarked for municipal area advancements. Simultaneously, road and building works valued at Rs 4.90 crore were inaugurated, with additional enhancements worth Rs 13.47 crore overseen by the Panchayat Roads and Buildings Department.

Distinguished attendees at the event included MLAs J.V. Kakadiya, Janak Talaviya, Hirabhai Solanki, and Kanchan Radadiya, alongside Savarkundla Municipality President Mehul Trivedi and Market Yard Chairman Deepak Malani. Former political figures and local governing body members also graced the occasion, lending significant gravitas to the proceedings.

A mix of cooperative leaders, community figureheads, and local farmers marked their presence, underlining the broader impact of these projects. In a gesture of appreciation, regional cultural icons such as symbolic gifts—including a weighing scale, traditional bell, and bullock cart—were presented to the Chief Minister and dignified guests. The program culminated with vibrant performances from recognized folk artists, celebrating the cultural essence of Savarkundla.

