SEBI Boosts Transparency in Mutual Funds with New Disclosure Norms

In a significant move to bolster transparency, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday rolled out new disclosure requirements for mutual fund plans. These changes, set to take effect from December 5, mandate separate reporting for expenses, half-yearly returns, and annualized yields in both direct and regular mutual fund plans.

To further aid investors, SEBI has introduced a color-coded system for the existing risk-o-meter. This system ranges from 'low risk' in krish green to 'very high risk' in red, offering investors a clear visual guide to assess scheme risks.

Moreover, mutual funds are now required to alert investors of any changes in the risk-o-meter level instantly via email or SMS, ensuring stakeholders remain informed of any risk adjustments in their investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)