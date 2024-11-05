Left Menu

Major Investment Milestone: KKR and Singtel Acquire Stake in STT GDC

The Competition Commission of India has approved KKR-affiliate Ruby Asia Holdings II and Singtel's proposal to acquire a stake in STT GDC. The transaction, worth SGD 1.75 billion, marks the largest digital infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia to date, with additional funding possible via warrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:18 IST
Major Investment Milestone: KKR and Singtel Acquire Stake in STT GDC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval to KKR-affiliate Ruby Asia Holdings II and Singtel for their acquisition of a significant stake in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

This development entails a substantial SGD 1.75 billion investment by a consortium comprising KKR and Singtel, marking a landmark digital infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia for 2024.

The investment structure includes redeemable preference shares with detachable warrants, setting the stage for further commitments totaling an additional SGD 1.24 billion upon warrant exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024