Delhi Government Launches Aggressive Anti-Pollution Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has launched an anti-open burning campaign to combat rising pollution levels. This initiative, part of the Winter Action Plan, involves deploying 588 patrol teams and regulating construction sites to minimize open burning and construction-related dust pollution until December 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:53 IST
Environment Minister Gopal Rai addresses the review meet at Delhi Secretariat. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to combat Delhi's persistent pollution problem, the Aam Aadmi Party government has unveiled an anti-open burning campaign. Announced on Tuesday by Environment Minister Gopal Rai during a meeting with officials, the campaign is a part of the broader Winter Action Plan, set to run until December 6.

With post-Diwali pollution levels soaring, Delhi's environment minister, Gopal Rai, disclosed that 588 patrol teams from various departments would be deployed to curb open burning across the city. He stressed the urgency of the situation, noting consistent Air Quality Index levels of 300 to 400. The campaign also tackles construction dust, ensuring heaters are available for night workers to lessen open fire dependency.

Rai confirmed high alert status for all departments, following strategic meetings to enhance the campaign's impact. Spearheaded by organizations like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Revenue Department, the initiative includes rigorous inspections of construction sites, resulting in fines for violations. Elevated heating facilities and anti-smog guns are key components of this integrated strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

