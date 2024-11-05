Left Menu

Indian Army Strengthens Northern Command with Indigenous 'Asmi' Machine Pistols

The Indian Army has inducted 550 indigenously developed 'Asmi' machine pistols into its Northern Command, enhancing capabilities for close-quarter battles. Developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod and DRDO, this Made-in-India weapon bolsters the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, marking a significant advance in domestic defense manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:14 IST
In a strategic move, the Indian Army has inducted its first batch of 550 'Asmi' machine pistols into the Northern Command, broadening its arsenal for close-quarter battles and specialized operations in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

This development signifies a major boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing self-reliance in defense production. The 'Asmi', a 100 percent Indian-made machine pistol, has been developed through a collaboration between Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Manufactured by Lokesh Machines Limited in Hyderabad, the robust and versatile Asmi pistol features a unique semi-bullpup design and is set to equip the Army's Special Forces. This move underscores the Indian Army's commitment to boosting domestic defense capabilities and self-sufficiency.

