DRDO's Indigenous Life Support System for Tejas: A Milestone in Aerospace Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the successful high-altitude trials of an indigenous life support system designed for pilots aboard the Tejas light combat aircraft.

According to the defence ministry, these advanced life support systems are engineered to generate and regulate breathable oxygen during flights, thereby eliminating reliance on traditional cylinder-based oxygen sources.

The trials, conducted on March 4 by the Bengaluru-based Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory, demonstrated the system's capability on the LCA-prototype vehicle-3 aircraft, meeting rigorous aeromedical standards at altitudes up to 50,000 feet and in high-G maneuvers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO and its partners for this achievement, asserting that it aligns with India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. Developed in partnership with L&T, the system comprises 90% indigenous components, furthering India's self-reliance in aerospace technology.

The DRDO's chairman, Samir V Kamat, commended the team, highlighting the collaboration's success between the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, and industry partners.

