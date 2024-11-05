NTPC Board Greenlights Rs 80,000 Crore for New Thermal Power Projects

NTPC, the leading power generation company in India, has received board approval for a substantial investment outlay amounting to Rs 80,000 crore.

This investment aims at expanding capacity by 6,400 MW through thermal projects including the Telangana Super Thermal Phase-II, Gadarwara Super Thermal Stage-II, and Nabinagar Super Thermal Stage II.

The company's installed power generation capability has seen an increase, reaching 76,443 MW by September 30th, reflecting a significant year-on-year expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)