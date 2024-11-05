Left Menu

NTPC Board Greenlights Rs 80,000 Crore for New Thermal Power Projects

NTPC's board has approved investment worth Rs 80,000 crore for new thermal power projects totaling 6,400 MW. The approved projects include Telangana Super Thermal Phase-II, Gadarwara Super Thermal Stage-II, and Nabinagar Super Thermal Stage II, significantly increasing NTPC's installed capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, the leading power generation company in India, has received board approval for a substantial investment outlay amounting to Rs 80,000 crore.

This investment aims at expanding capacity by 6,400 MW through thermal projects including the Telangana Super Thermal Phase-II, Gadarwara Super Thermal Stage-II, and Nabinagar Super Thermal Stage II.

The company's installed power generation capability has seen an increase, reaching 76,443 MW by September 30th, reflecting a significant year-on-year expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

