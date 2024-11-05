Left Menu

Delhi Embraces Chhath Puja with Grand Celebrations and Public Holiday

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced grand preparations for Chhath Puja, a four-day festival honoring the Sun God. Celebrations include over 1,000 Chhath Ghats across the city, a public holiday, and cultural programs. Chhath Puja, significant in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, is celebrated from November 5 to 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement for Delhi's residents, Chief Minister Atishi revealed that preparations for Chhath Puja are being conducted on an impressive scale as the festival kicked off on Tuesday with the Nahay-Khay rituals.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, holds immense cultural significance and sees vibrant celebrations across India and internationally. This year, the festival extends from November 5 to 8, with the Delhi government playing a significant role in facilitating the festivities.

During a press briefing, CM Atishi highlighted that since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took the reins in Delhi, Chhath has been celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm. She elaborated that with Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, Delhi's Purvanchali community, for whom the city is home, can enjoy the festival without having to travel.

November 7, in particular, stands out as the government declared it a public holiday for the ritual of evening 'arghya.' CM Atishi disclosed that more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats have been constructed across Delhi, backed by full governmental support. To add to the festivities, the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy is organizing cultural programs at prominent ghats.

Chhath Puja is notably observed in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Encompassing traditional rituals, it began with devout participants at Yamuna and Ganga ghats on Tuesday morning. The festival, which commenced with Nahay-Khay, will conclude on November 8 after a series of spiritual observances.

